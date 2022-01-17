HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day one

Highlights of the opening day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, all times local (GMT +11): 1429 OSAKA QUELLS OSORIO CHALLENGE

Defending champion Naomi Osaka had some nervy moments after going up 5-0 in the opening set but settled to beat Colombian Camila Osorio 6-3 6-3 in their first meeting. The world number 14 next faces Dayana Yastremska or Madison Brengle. China's Zheng Qinwen earned her first victory in a Grand Slam by defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3 1-6 7-6(5).

1359 ALCARAZ, VUKIC ADVANCE Spanish 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, who reached the U.S. Open quarter-finals, beat Chilean qualifier Alejandro Tabilo 6-2 6-2 6-3 while Australian wildcard Aleksandar Vukic stunned 30th seed Lloyd Harris 4-6 6-3 7-5 7-6(3).

Belarusian Ilya Ivashka withdrew from the tournament due to a leg injury and was replaced by 'lucky loser' Damir Dzumhur, who will play Pablo Andujar on Tuesday.

1301 SAKKARI MOVES PAST GERMAN MARIA Maria Sakkari withstood a late charge from Tatjana Maria to beat the German 6-4 7-6(2) on Rod Laver Arena.

"We all know that first rounds are not easy, credit to Tatjana, she played a really great match," said Sakkari. "I was a little bit stressed because I was, kind of, opening up the tournament on this wonderful court." Olympic champion Belinda Bencic eased past France's Kristina Mladenovic 6-4 6-3 while 15th-seed Elina Svitolina beat Fiona Ferro 6-1 7-6(4).

1219 GIORGI SWEEPS INTO SECOND ROUND Camila Giorgi was the first player into the second round at the 2022 championships after completing a 6-4 6-0 victory over Anastasia Potapova on court six.

The 30th seeded Italian clinched the victory when her Russian opponent double faulted for the fifth time in the match and will next face Czech Tereza Martincova or American Lauren Davis. 1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT MELBOURNE PARK

After 10 days dominated by the Novak Djokovic visa saga, play at the 110th Australian Open got underway as scheduled under cloudy skies. The temperature was a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit) with a maximum of 23 forecast.

