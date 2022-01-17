Premier League: Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury that he sustained during Sunday's 3-0 win over Brentford. The midfielder was forced from the pitch in the 74th minute after seemingly picking up the issue when making a run into the penalty area.

Asked for an update on Oxlade-Chamberlain's condition, Jurgen Klopp told his post-match press conference: "He was really good, but that's a shadow on the game [and] we don't know yet." "He rolled his ankle and now we hope it's nothing serious but we will get the further - or final - information [at the] earliest tomorrow, that's how it is [with] these situations."

"It's absolutely too early [to say], I have no idea. I don't know," he added. Liverpool kept the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City with a 3-0 victory over Brentford at Anfield. Fabinho broke the deadlock one minute before half-time for Jurgen Klopp's team, heading in a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner at the back post.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doubled their advantage on 69 minutes, heading in a pinpoint Andrew Robertson cross from close range. Takumi Minamino put the result beyond doubt 13 minutes from time, celebrating his 27th birthday with a tap-in after unselfish play from Roberto Firmino. The result moves Liverpool up to second place on 45 points, two above third-placed Chelsea and 11 points behind City. (ANI)

