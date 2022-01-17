Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League reports third successive weekly fall in COVID-19 cases

The league recorded 72 https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/premier-league-reports-second-straight-weekly-fall-covid-19-cases-2022-01-10/#:~:text=Jan%2010%20(Reuters)%20-%20The,a%20fall%20in%20positive%20cases and 94 https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/premier-league-reports-fall-covid-19-cases-2022-01-03 cases in the last two reports, while there were 103 positives -- a weekly record -- between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26. A total of 21 fixtures have been postponed since last month due to COVID-19 outbreaks at various clubs.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 22:42 IST
Soccer-Premier League reports third successive weekly fall in COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 21 fixtures have been postponed since last month due to COVID-19 outbreaks at various clubs. "The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday Jan. 10 and Sunday Jan. 16, 13,625 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 33 new positive cases," it said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/2211279.

A total of 21 fixtures have been postponed since last month due to COVID-19 outbreaks at various clubs. "The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday Jan. 10 and Sunday Jan. 16, 13,625 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 33 new positive cases," it said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/2211279.

Arsenal's tie against Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley's home game against Leicester City were postponed in the last week.

