Soccer-England to host Switzerland as part of World Cup preparations
England will host Switzerland in a friendly at Wembley on March 26 as part of their preparations for this year's Qatar World Cup, the Football Association (FA) said on Monday. England wrapped up their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 10-0 win away to San Marino, topping their group to guarantee automatic qualification for the showpiece event.
Switzerland also topped their group, finishing two points ahead of European champions Italy with a 4-0 win over Bulgaria. England last played the Swis in 2019 in a Nations League third-place playoff match, which they in a penalty shootout.
England's opponents for another fixture to be played at Wembley three days later will be revealed at a later date.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
