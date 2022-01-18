Soccer-Lewandowski and Putellas win FIFA Best awards

Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski won the FIFA Best Men's Player award for 2021 with Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the FIFA Best Women's Player prize at Monday's ceremony.

The prolific Lewandowski won the award for the second straight year after a season in which he beat Gerd Mueller's 49-year old record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga campaign. "Robert is someone special. He is the greatest footballer in the history of our country. The best Polish ambassador and a role model for young people, not only those playing football," said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Facebook.

The 27-year-old Putellas was at the heart of the Barcelona women's team which won the Spanish league and the UEFA Champions League. Chelsea won both the awards for best coach, with Thomas Tuchel winning the men's award and Emma Hayes named the best women's coach.

Tuchel had guided Chelsea to the Champions League title after taking over the club in January while Hayes won the Women's Super League, FA Cup and League Cup treble in England. The West London club enjoyed further recognition with their Senegal international Edouard Mendy winning the Best Men's Goalkeeper award.

Chile and Olympique Lyonnais’ Christiane Endler was named The Best Women’s Goalkeeper. The Puskas Award for best goal of the year was won by Argentine Erik Lamela, now with Spanish club Sevilla, for his goal for Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal.

The Denmark national team and their medical staff won the Fair Play award for their swift response after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during the Euro 2020 game with Finland.

