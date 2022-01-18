Christian Eriksen reportedly offered six-month contract by Brentford

Reports in England suggest that Christian Eriksen has been offered a route back into top flight football - with English Premier League side Brentford offering the Dane a six month contract.

Eriksen collapsed during the European Championship with cardiac issues and due to a pacemaker, and Serie A rules, left his club at the time Inter Milan.

However he has stated he wants to play in the upcoming World Cup - and a starring role for Brentford to prove his fitness may be an attractive proposition for a player who already played in the English capital during his time at Tottenham. AP SSC SSC

