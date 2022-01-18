Left Menu

Unmukt Chand becomes first Indian cricketer to play in a BBL match

Chand, under whose leadership India had won the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2012 in Australia, retired from all forms of Indian cricket in August last year, making him eligible to play leagues overseas.

Unmukt Chand Image Credit: Wikipedia
Former U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Unmukt Chand on Tuesday became the first Indian cricketer to play in Australia's Big Bash T20 League as he made his debut for Melbourne Renegades.

The 28-year-old Chand, a right-handed batsman, made his BBL debut against Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL.

''The new colors suit you, @UnmuktChand9,'' Renegades tweeted. Chand, under whose leadership India had won the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2012 in Australia, retired from all forms of Indian cricket in August last year, making him eligible to play leagues overseas. After the Under-19 World Cup success, Chand led the India A team as well but never really graduated to the senior level.

