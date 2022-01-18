Unmukt Chand becomes first Indian cricketer to play in a BBL match
Chand, under whose leadership India had won the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2012 in Australia, retired from all forms of Indian cricket in August last year, making him eligible to play leagues overseas.
- Country:
- Australia
Former U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Unmukt Chand on Tuesday became the first Indian cricketer to play in Australia's Big Bash T20 League as he made his debut for Melbourne Renegades.
The 28-year-old Chand, a right-handed batsman, made his BBL debut against Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL.
''The new colors suit you, @UnmuktChand9,'' Renegades tweeted. Chand, under whose leadership India had won the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2012 in Australia, retired from all forms of Indian cricket in August last year, making him eligible to play leagues overseas. After the Under-19 World Cup success, Chand led the India A team as well but never really graduated to the senior level.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian High Commission in Pakistan facilitates return of Indian nationals and NORI visa holders to India
Anything can happen if we reach knockouts: Dennerby on Indian women's team's FIFA World Cup chance
China maintaining around 60,000 troops opposite Ladakh, Indian preparedness also at high level
AFC Asian Cup can help Indian football team to make giant strides, says Ritu Rani
Manuals and Newsletter of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre released