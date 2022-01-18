Left Menu

Not looking for anything but if it happens, will try my best to take team forward: KL Rahul on Test captaincy

PTI | Paarl | Updated: 18-01-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 16:12 IST
Not looking for anything but if it happens, will try my best to take team forward: KL Rahul on Test captaincy
KL Rahul (Photo/ BCCI witter) Image Credit: ANI
He hasn't given serious thought to the idea of being India's full-time Test captain but KL Rahul on Tuesday said if chosen for the coveted job, he would try to take the ''team forward'' as best as he can.

''To lead the country is a dream come true for any player and something special that he will cherish for a long time. I am no different,'' Rahul, who is the stand-in ODI captain for the series against South Africa, said on the eve of the first match here.

''It will be exciting but I am not really looking for anything at this time but if it happens to come, I will try my best to carry Team India and Indian cricket forward to the best of my abilities,'' he added.

With Virat Kohli stepping down from Test captaincy after their team's 1-2 series defeat, Rahul, who led the team in Johannesburg in the former's absence said that he didn't pay too much heed about his name cropping up as a possible successor till articles started getting published.

''I hadn't given it a thought till the articles with names started doing rounds.''

