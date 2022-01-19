Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Raducanu survives Stephens test on Australian Open debut

Britain's teenage sensation Emma Raducanu cleared a dangerous first-round hurdle at the Australian Open, seeing off experienced American Sloane Stephens 6-0 2-6 6-1 in a topsy-turvy contest on Tuesday. Raducanu, who rocketed to fame in September with a fairytale run to the U.S. Open title as a qualifier without dropping a set in what was only her fourth senior tournament, raced through the opening set in 17 minutes, leaking only four points.

Olympics-Athletes warned against speaking up on human rights at Beijing Games

Athletes travelling to next month's Beijing Olympics were warned on Tuesday about speaking up on human rights issues while in China for their own safety by speakers at a seminar hosted by Human Rights Watch. Rights groups have long criticised the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for awarding the Games to China, citing the treatment by the Chinese government of the Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups, which the United States has deemed genocide. China denies the allegations of human rights abuses.

NBA roundup: Devin Booker scores 48 as Suns top Spurs

Devin Booker poured in a season-high 48 points and the Phoenix Suns were at their best in the final nine minutes while pulling away for a 121-107 win over the host San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Phoenix has won four straight games, all on the road, to improve on the league's best record away from home (17-4). The Suns have won seven of their past eight games overall after defeating San Antonio for the third time in three meetings this year.

Olympics-China's Games app has security flaws, researchers say

A smartphone app built by China to monitor the health of attendees at the Beijing Winter Olympics next month contains security flaws that makes it vulnerable to privacy breaches and hackers, according to a report https://bit.ly/33mqWVC released by Canadian researchers on Tuesday. The MY2022 app was built by the Beijing Organising Committee mainly to track and share COVID-19-related medical information among the athletes during the Games.

Spain urges Djokovic to set an example and get vaccinated

Tennis star Novak Djokovic should set an example and get vaccinated against COVID-19, Spanish government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez said on Tuesday, when asked if he should be allowed to compete in Spain where vaccination is not mandatory. The world number one was deported from Australia on Sunday ahead of the Australian Open after entering the country unvaccinated on a medical exemption.

Motor racing-F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay, says McLaren boss

Formula One should not assume Lewis Hamilton will stay in the sport after the hurt of missing a record eighth title in controversial circumstances, according to McLaren boss Zak Brown. Hamilton, 37, has stayed silent since the 2021 season ended in uproar in Abu Dhabi last month, and his Mercedes team have indicated he is waiting to see the governing FIA's response to what went on.

Soccer-Dortmund knocked out of DFB Cup by St Pauli

Holders Borussia Dortmund suffered a shock exit from the German Cup at the hands of second-tier leaders St Pauli on Tuesday, going down 2-1 in the third round. Etienne Amenyido gave St Pauli a fourth-minute lead from close range and Axel Witsel's own goal in the 40th minute doubled the hosts' advantage.

U.S. lawmakers call for U.N. Uyghur rights report before China's Olympics

U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday urged the United Nations' human rights office to release its assessment of China's policies in Xinjiang before next month's Beijing Winter Olympics, which the U.S. government is boycotting on a diplomatic level over what it says is ongoing genocide in the region. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has lamented that her office has been unable to gain access to the western Chinese region to probe allegations of rights abuses against Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups.

Olympics-Swiss Ski jumper Ammann set for his seventh Winter Games

Four times Olympic champion ski jumper Simon Ammann will compete in his seventh Winter Games after being named in the Swiss team for Beijing on Tuesday. The 40-year-old is the only jumper to have won a golden double of both individual titles - normal hill and large hill - at two Olympics, in 2002 and 2010.

NHL-League to stop testing asymptomatic players after All-Star break

The National Hockey League (NHL) said on Tuesday it will stop testing asymptomatic players after next month's All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas unless it is needed to adhere to any cross-border travel requirements. The NHL, which pulled its players and personnel out of the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Olympics after COVID-19 forced a slew of games to be postponed, shifted to daily testing last month as part of enhanced protocols.

