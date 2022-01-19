NFL-Pressuring Brady will be key to success: Rams' McVay

Making life difficult for Tom Brady will be key if the Los Angeles Rams are to have success against the veteran quarterback in their divisional playoff matchup against Tampa Bay on Sunday, head coach Sean McVay said. The Los Angeles defense dominated the Arizona Cardinals en route to a 34-11 blowout win at home on Monday, but will have a bigger mountain to climb on the road against the reigning Super Bowl champions and seven-time championship winner Brady.

"He's got so much experience. He's so smart," McVay said of the 44-year-old quarterback during a media conference on Tuesday. "He recognizes exactly what's going on. And so, I think the best way is try to influence and affect him is to move him off his spot, be able to win with your rushes.

"Easier said than done. It's why he's the most successful quarterback of all time." The Rams defense, which is led by three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, have "respect, but not fear" of Brady, he added.

"We have tremendous respect for him, but we're going to have the expectation that we're preparing to try to go win this game. "We know what a great challenge it's going to be. We've got to have a great week of work, and then go play to the best of our ability and let the chips fall where they may."

In addition to Donald, Brady will be in the crosshairs of outside linebacker Von Miller, who joined the team in November and recorded six tackles and an early sack on Monday to set the tone. "Von has been outstanding," McVay said.

"I think he's really clicked it up a notch this last month. I thought he played great from the jump yesterday and really excited about him building on that performance."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)