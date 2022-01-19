Left Menu

Nadal advances to 3rd round at Australian Open

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 19-01-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 12:16 IST
Nadal advances to 3rd round at Australian Open
Rafael Nadal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Rafael Nadal has moved into the third round with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 win over 126th-ranked German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann.

The sixth-seeded Nadal, aiming for a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title, didn't get it all his own way in an afternoon match on Rod Laver Arena.

He had two match points on Hanfmann's serve in the ninth game of the third set and then two more on his own in the next game before finally clinching the win in 2 hours and 42 minutes when his rival sent a forehand long.

Nadal converted four of his 16 break point chances, including one of eight in the third set, but only faced two breakpoints on his own serve and fended them both off.

The 35-year-old Nadal shares the men's record of 20 singles titles with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Federer is skipping the Australian Open while he continues his recovery from injury. Djokovic, a nine-time champion at Melbourne Park, couldn't play after having his visa canceled for failing to meet Australia's strict COVID-19 vaccination regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022