PSL 2022: 25 pc crowd to be allowed for Karachi-leg matches

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday approved 25 per cent crowd attendance for the Pakistan Super League 2022 Karachi-leg matches, which will be played at the National Stadium from January 27 to February 7.

PSL 2022: 25 pc crowd to be allowed for Karachi-leg matches
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday approved 25 per cent crowd attendance for the Pakistan Super League 2022 Karachi-leg matches, which will be played at the National Stadium from January 27 to February 7. The decision means around 8,000 spectators will be allowed inside the venue each match day. However, to ensure their health and safety as well as others attending the matches, the spectators' entry will be subject to strict Covid-19 protocols.

Individuals above the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinated and valid vaccination certificates must be shown at the time of gaining access to the stadium. Wearing of masks inside the venue is mandatory and anyone violating the NCOC guidelines shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium.

PCB Chief Operating Officer and PSL Tournament Director Salman Naseer in an official release said: "Spectators are the essence of any sport event and in this background, we now hope to set the stage with 25 per cent crowds to attend the Karachi matches of the PSL 2022." "As a responsible organisation, we completely understand our obligations in relation to health and safety of the fans and will leave no stone unturned in strictly implementing the NCOC guidelines," he added. (ANI)

