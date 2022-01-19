Left Menu

East German soccer star 'Dixie' Doerner dies aged 70

Hans-Juergen "Dixie" Doerner, a footballer dubbed the Franz Beckenbauer of former Communist East Germany, has died aged 70, his old club Dynamo Dresden said on Wednesday. He was made captain in 1977 and led Dresden to their best seasons in Europe.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-01-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 17:38 IST
East German soccer star 'Dixie' Doerner dies aged 70
  • Country:
  • Germany

Hans-Juergen "Dixie" Doerner, a footballer dubbed the Franz Beckenbauer of former Communist East Germany, has died aged 70, his old club Dynamo Dresden said on Wednesday. "With 'Dixie' Doerner, we have not only lost the greatest player in the club's history - we also lost a person who conquered all of our hearts," Holger Scholze, Dynamo Dresden president, said in a statement.

Doerner made 558 appearances for the club between 1969 and 1986, scoring 101 goals. He was made captain in 1977 and led Dresden to their best seasons in Europe. He also played 100 games for the former East Germany, winning Olympic gold with the side in 1976.

After German unification, Doerner became the first former East German to become a trainer for a Bundesliga club - leading Werder Bremen from 1996 to 1997.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022