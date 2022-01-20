Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico knocked out of Copa del Rey in 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad

The Basque side joined Valencia, Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, Mallorca and Cadiz in the quarter-finals while Real Madrid face Elche and Athletic Bilbao host Barcelona in the last two round-of-16 games on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2022 03:40 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 03:40 IST
Soccer-Atletico knocked out of Copa del Rey in 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad

LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid were knocked out of the Copa del Rey after a 2-0 defeat at Real Sociedad in the last 16 on Wednesday. Real Sociedad took the lead in the 33rd minute from a superb header by Adnan Januzaj, who jumped between three defenders to score into the bottom-left corner of Jan Oblak's goal.

Real extended their lead after a defensive mistake, when Mikel Oyarzabal robbed the ball from Felipe and freed Alexander Sorloth to run into the box and rifle into the net from close range. The Basque side joined Valencia, Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, Mallorca and Cadiz in the quarter-finals while Real Madrid face Elche and Athletic Bilbao host Barcelona in the last two round-of-16 games on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade dead

Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade dead

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Barty reaches third round on First Nations Peoples Day; Tennis-From quarantine to centre court, Badosa relishing life as a seed and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Barty reaches third round on First Nations Peopl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022