AUS-SL T20Is to be played between Feb 11-20, SCG and MCG to host two games each

Cricket Australia on Thursday confirmed the schedule and venues for the upcoming T20I series between Australia and Sri Lanka.

The five-match series from February 11-20 will be played across three venues, the Sydney Cricket Ground, Manuka Oval, and Melbourne Cricket Ground.The second, third, and fourth T20Is have been relocated from Queensland and Adelaide to minimize biosecurity risks by reducing travel across the country.Nick Hockley, CA CEO, in an official release, said: "CA will continue to prioritize the health and safety of all players, match officials, staff, fans, broadcasters and the wider community as we navigate the challenges presented by Covid-19.""We know that fans in South Australia and Queensland will be disappointed to miss out on these matches and we remain committed to bringing international cricket to all states and territories across the country as safe as possible. We thank Sri Lanka Cricket for working closely with us to make the series possible and look forward to five entertaining matches," he added.

Revised T20 International series schedule:February 11: Australia v Sri Lanka, Sydney Cricket GroundFebruary 13: Australia v Sri Lanka, Sydney Cricket GroundFebruary 15: Australia v Sri Lanka, Manuka OvalFebruary 18: Australia v Sri Lanka, Melbourne Cricket GroundFebruary 20: Australia v Sri Lanka, Melbourne Cricket Ground. (ANI)

