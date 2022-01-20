Advocate Terry Motau to act chair of disciplinary hearing against coach Boucher

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday appointed Senior Counsel Advocate Terry Motau (SC) as chairperson of the disciplinary hearing into allegations of misconduct against Proteas men's coach, Mark Boucher. It is proposed that the parties will meet with Advocate on January 26, 2022 to determine a timetable for the proceedings.

This follows December's Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) report, which made tentative findings regarding allegations of discrimination and racism against various persons, including Boucher. Specifically, during the SJN process, allegations of racism were levelled against Boucher by his former Proteas teammate, Paul Adams. In releasing his report, the Ombudsman, Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza SC, indicated that he was not in a position to make "definite findings" and recommended that a further process be undertaken in this regard. In keeping with this approach, the Board was obligated to institute further formal enquiries into CSA employees, suppliers or contractors who are implicated by the SJN report, and this is the first of these processes.

"The Board remains mindful of its duty to treat allegations of racism or discrimination with the utmost seriousness and in a manner that ensures fairness and due process in terms of South Africa's Constitution and labour legislation. It is now up to the inquiry to determine to which extent the allegations are true and justify the need for further disciplinary steps," CSA Board Chairperson, Lawson Naidoo said in an official statement. CSA also confirmed that a charge sheet, containing both the disciplinary charges against Boucher, as well as his rights, was provided to him on January 17. The upcoming inquiry will also consider concerns and allegations that arose following the resignation of former assistant coach, Enoch Nkwe.

While Boucher is being charged with gross misconduct, which could lead to his dismissal, CSA has emphasized that it is important that the independent inquiry first needs to test all allegations before any question of sanction can arise. "CSA emphasises that any implicated party will be given a fair opportunity to be heard so that finality can be achieved," said Naidoo. (ANI)

