DP World says global supply chain needs 1-2 years to recover from pandemic

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-01-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 21:38 IST
The chairman of ports giant DP World said on Thursday the COVID-19 pandemic had exposed the vulnerabilities of the global supply chain, and that it would take one to two years for it to recover if the outbreak ended now.

"I would say if today the pandemic is over, still we will need the whole of this year and next year to go back to normal," Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem told the World Economic Forum by videolink. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Jan Harvey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

