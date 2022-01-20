Sports News Roundup: Nikola Jokic carries Nuggets to OT win; Hampered Raducanu suffers defeat by Kovinic and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-2014 snowboard cross champion Samkova out of Beijing Games

Eva Samkova, the 2014 Olympic snowboard cross champion, pulled out of next month's Winter Games in Beijing on Thursday, after failing to recover from a fall in December in which she broke both ankles. Samkova, who also won a bronze medal in the same discipline in Pyeongchang, suffered the ankle injuries in a World Cup race in Montafon, Austria.

Tennis-Medvedev hits out at low IQ fans as he reprises role as crowd villain

Daniil Medvedev is no stranger to crowd hostility and once again seemed to revel in the role of pantomime villain as he overcame mercurial home favourite Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open on Thursday and took a swipe at the feisty home fans. At the floodlit Rod Laver Arena, the world number two showed steely resolve and remained calm as a robot in the face of fanatic support for Kyrgios to secure a clinical 7-6(1) 6-4 4-6 6-2 win.

NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic carries Nuggets to OT win

Nikola Jokic had 49 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, Aaron Gordon hit a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left in overtime and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 130-128 on Wednesday night. Jokic finished one point short of his career high, and Gordon wound up with 28 points. Monte Morris had 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and Jeff Green scored 12 for Denver.

NBCUniversal says coverage during Beijing Olympics to include 'geopolitical' issues

Comcast's Corp's NBCUniversal, under pressure from human rights groups, on Wednesday said that its broadcast coverage of the 2022 Beijing Olympics will include the "geopolitical context" of China as the host nation. The coverage plans, detailed in a video presentation to reporters, followed the urgings of human rights groups and a U.S. congressional committee to cover China's rights violations during the Olympics, which begin on Feb. 4.

Tennis-Hampered Raducanu suffers defeat by Kovinic

British teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu was unable to find the solution to her latest Grand Slam puzzle on Thursday, as a combination of a blistered racket hand and an inspired Danka Kovinic derailed her Australian Open plans in the second round. The 17th seed, who rocketed to fame by winning last year's U.S. Open as a qualifier without losing a set, gritted her teeth through the discomfort to stay in contention in a tense clash but fell to a 6-4 4-6 6-3 defeat.

U.S. would work with U.S. Olympic Committee if athlete safety becomes concern -White House

The United States would work with the U.S. Olympic Committee to address any concerns about the safety of athletes participating in the Beijing Olympics next month, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told Fox News Channel on Thursday. Psaki said President Joe Biden's decision not to send a diplomatic delegation to Beijing was not based on safety concerns but rather human rights and China's treatment of the Uighur community.

Tennis-Barty, Osaka one win away from fourth-round showdown

World number one Ash Barty and defending champion Naomi Osaka could set up a tantalising fourth-round showdown at the Australian Open with victories at Melbourne Park on Friday. Barty, whose stunning form has seen her drop just three games so far, takes on 30th seed Camila Giorgi in the third round, while Osaka faces Amanda Anisimova, who won the Melbourne Summer Set 2 tournament in the lead-up.

Golf-Jamieson leads in Abu Dhabi, Morikawa and McIlroy struggle

Scott Jamieson took a one-shot lead in the opening round of the HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi after carding an error-free 63 to finish at nine-under on Thursday while world number two Collin Morikawa and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy struggled. Jamieson sank nine birdies and his score of 63 set a course record at Yas Links, the site of the opening event of the 2022 European Tour which has been rebranded the DP World Tour from this year.

Olympics-Some athletes advised to use burner phones in Beijing

National Olympic Committees in some Western countries are advising their athletes to leave personal devices at home or use temporary phones due to cybersecurity concerns at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. Many NOCs said they will provide their athletes and staff with temporary devices to avert security risks and combat any surveillance during the Games taking place from Feb. 4-20 in China.

Olympics-'Some people may not make it': athletes risk failing Beijing COVID-19 tests - IOC expert

Strict COVID-19 testing requirements for the Beijing Winter Olympics could see more athletes from high-risk Omicron regions banned from participating, but the system in place will be as flexible as possible, an Olympic medical adviser told Reuters. Experts have warned that China's strict "zero-COVID" strategy, as well as its more sensitive testing protocols, could see more athletes excluded from the Games scheduled to take place between Feb. 4 and Feb. 20 - especially from regions that have seen a spike in the highly infectious Omicron variant.

