Soccer-Leeds striker Bamford suffers injury setback

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has suffered a setback in his return to fitness following a foot injury, manager Marcelo Bielsa said on Thursday. England international Bamford has not played for Leeds since scoring in their 2-2 Premier League draw with Brentford early last month. The 28-year-old was Leeds's top-scorer last season with 17 league goals but has scored only twice in six games in this campaign after sustaining ankle and hip injuries.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 23:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has suffered a setback in his return to fitness following a foot injury, manager Marcelo Bielsa said on Thursday. England international Bamford has not played for Leeds since scoring in their 2-2 Premier League draw with Brentford early last month.

The 28-year-old was Leeds's top-scorer last season with 17 league goals but has scored only twice in six games in this campaign after sustaining ankle and hip injuries. "He has overcome his muscular issues, but now he has an issue at the bottom of his foot," Bielsa told reporters ahead of Saturday's home game against struggling Newcastle United.

Bielsa did not provide a time scale on the return of Bamford, who is one of the eight first-team players set to miss Saturday's game due to injuries. Leeds are 15th in the league on 22 points after 20 matches, 10 points above second-bottom Newcastle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

