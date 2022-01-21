Tennis-Krejcikova fights back to book 4th round berth at Australian Open

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova fought back from going a set behind to hand Jelena Ostapenko a 2-6 6-4 6-4 defeat and advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday. The Czech, seeded number four, clawed her way back from a set and a breakdown midway through the second set to see off the 2017 French Open winner.

"Tody's match was really tough, really difficult. I had to really dig deep to get this win," said Krejcikova. "I'm really pleased about it and also proud of myself. I'm never going to leave without a fight and I'm really happy that I'm able to show that on the court."

Ostapenko won the opening set thanks to a pair of service breaks and Krejcikova looked to be exiting the tournament when her Latvian opponent opened up a 3-1 lead in the second set. However, two breaks of serve saw Krejcikova level the match.

Krejcikova was then given a time violation for returning late to court ahead of the start of the decider, claiming she was delayed due to a broken necklace. She settled herself to break Ostapenko's serve in the first game of the final set, holding on to win and set up a fourth-round meeting with Victoria Azarenka.

