Tennis-Krejcikova fights back to book 4th round berth at Australian Open

She settled herself to break Ostapenko's serve in the first game of the final set, holding on to win and set up a fourth round meeting with Victoria Azarenka.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 21-01-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 09:40 IST
Barbora Krejcikova Image Credit: Flickr
French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova fought back from going a set behind to hand Jelena Ostapenko a 2-6 6-4 6-4 defeat and advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday. The Czech, seeded number four, clawed her way back from a set and a breakdown midway through the second set to see off the 2017 French Open winner.

"Tody's match was really tough, really difficult. I had to really dig deep to get this win," said Krejcikova. "I'm really pleased about it and also proud of myself. I'm never going to leave without a fight and I'm really happy that I'm able to show that on the court."

Ostapenko won the opening set thanks to a pair of service breaks and Krejcikova looked to be exiting the tournament when her Latvian opponent opened up a 3-1 lead in the second set. However, two breaks of serve saw Krejcikova level the match.

Krejcikova was then given a time violation for returning late to court ahead of the start of the decider, claiming she was delayed due to a broken necklace. She settled herself to break Ostapenko's serve in the first game of the final set, holding on to win and set up a fourth-round meeting with Victoria Azarenka.

