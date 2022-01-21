Harbhajan Singh tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.The 41-year-old veteran spinner, who announced his retirement from all forms of the game last month, has mild symptoms. Ive tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms.
- Country:
- India
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.
The 41-year-old veteran spinner, who announced his retirement from all forms of the game last month, has mild symptoms. ''I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions,'' Harbhajan tweeted. ''I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care,'' he added.
Harbhajan was slated to compete in the ongoing Legends League Cricket tournament in Muscat from the second and final leg, beginning January 24, but he won't be able to participate now.
One of India's most successful off-spinners, Harbhajan took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is in his illustrious career.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harbhajan Singh
- COVID
- Legends League Cricket
- Harbhajan
- Muscat
- India
ALSO READ
Japan asks U.S. to take COVID-19 counter-measures at military bases - Kyodo
China reports 189 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 5 vs 91 day earlier
U.S. prisons chief to retire amid criticism over COVID-19 response
Singapore must brace for 'much bigger' COVID wave from Omicron compared to Delta, says govt
Tennis-Korda tests positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia