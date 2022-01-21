Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren assures AIFF President of his continued support to develop women's football

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren thanked the AIFF family and President Praful Patel for mentioning his pride in being able to "be an important part of strengthening the football ecosystem in India." In a letter to the AIFF President, the Chief Minister wrote: "When it comes to Jharkhand, sports is a way of life and particularly football. I feel proud to lead a state that has produced some of the finest football players for the country, and continues to do so. We, as a state, feel proud to be an important part of strengthening the football ecosystem in India."

"The AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 is one of the biggest international football tournaments in recent times, and to host such a big championship is a result of your efforts and vision for the development of football in the country," Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's letter stated. Hemant Soren was instrumental in providing the Senior Women's National Team a base to train in Jamshedpur to train between August to October 2021 as part of the preparation of the Blue Tigresses for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022.

The same training facility currently plays host to the India U17 Women's team which is preparing for the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup to be held in India in October 2022, underlining the Government of Jharkhand's commitment to developing women's football in the country. "We are currently hosting the U17 women's team in Jharkhand as they prepare for the upcoming FIFA U17 Women's World Cup, a once in a lifetime opportunity. We hope both our women's teams will perform their best in these global championships being held in the country," the letter further mentioned.

CM Soren also sent his best wishes to the Blue Tigresses. "I convey my warmest greetings to all the teams and the players taking part in this tournament, and I wish the best to the entire AIFF team for the successful execution of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022," he wrote. The Chief Minister thanked the AIFF President for inviting him to be the Chief Guest for the Women's AFC Asian Cup India 2022 but expressed his inability to be physically present owing to "current Covid 19 situation in Jharkhand." (ANI)

