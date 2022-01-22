Left Menu

La Liga: Joao Felix going to have a good season after recovering from injury, says Guedes

With Atletico Madrid and Valencia set to face off this weekend in La Liga, Portugal internationals Joao Felix and Goncalo Guedes reflected on their friendship as players and playing together for their country.

Joao Felix (Photo: Twitter/Atletico Madrid). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

With Atletico Madrid and Valencia set to face off this weekend in La Liga, Portugal internationals Joao Felix and Goncalo Guedes reflected on their friendship as players and playing together for their country. The Wanda Metropolitano hosts a big La Liga fixture on Saturday as Atleti take on Valencia at 9 pm CET.

Joao Felix in a statement said: "We didn't play together in the Benfica academy, but we did play together in the Portugal national team. We have been together several times there. I have a good relationship with Goncalo Guedes. It's always good to play against friends." Goncalo Guedes said: "Joao Felix is a very good person. We have a good relationship. He's a fantastic player. I think he's going to have a very good season after getting over his most recent injury."

Bordalas' side are currently ninth in the league standings, having picked up 29 points so far. With almost half the season to be played, the Champions League spots remain well in reach for the Mestalla club. Simeone's men, on the other hand, are currently in the top four thanks to the 33 points we've picked up from the 20 matches we've played. The Madrid-based team will look to remain unbeaten in La Liga in 2022 - having earned a win against Rayo Vallecano and a draw at Villarreal.

Atleti are also unbeaten in the last 14 fixtures against Valencia. In fact, they have won three and drawn one of the four games Valencia have played at the Wanda Metropolitano. Last season, Atleti won 3-1 thanks to the goals from Joao Felix, Luis Suarez and Correa. (ANI)

