Left Menu

From today, staying at isolation facility not mandatory for foreign arrivals testing Covid positive

If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed according to norms, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 13:51 IST
From today, staying at isolation facility not mandatory for foreign arrivals testing Covid positive
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Travellers from any country arriving in India, who test Covid positive, will not mandatorily be managed at an isolation facility from Saturday, but have to quarantine themselves at home according to protocols, authorities said.

In its revised 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' released on Thursday, the government said foreign arrivals, who test positive, will still have to undergo home quarantine for seven days even after they test negative, and undertake RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India.

The revised guidelines came into effect from Saturday.

Earlier the norm was that travellers coming from any country, including those considered 'at-risk', would be managed at an isolation facility and treated according to the standard protocols, the government said.

In the revised guidelines, this clause that mandated staying at 'isolation facility' upon arrival, has been removed. The government said still passengers found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed according to norms, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022