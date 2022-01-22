IPL: Owners prefer Mumbai, Pune with UAE, SA as back-up options; Mar 27, Apr 2 are two tentative start dates

The BCCI is mulling two start dates for the 2022 Indian Premier League with some preferring a March 27 kickoff and few other influential people wanting the mega event to begin on April 2, which conforms to the Lodha Committee ruling.

''Some of the owners prefer March 27 start but India play their last international game against Sri Lanka, a T20I at Lucknow on March 18, and then you need a 14-day gap as per Lodha rule which is why April 2 could be the start date,'' a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity. It is also learnt that all the 10 IPL owners, including the two new teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad, want India as the host country for the 2022 IPL, with Mumbai and Pune being the two preferred cities.

Their second choice is the United Arab Emirates where the IPL has been held thrice while the final option is South Africa where the mega event was held back in 2009.

However, the UAE and South Africa will only come into the picture if the COVID-19 situation in India worsens. As reported in some quarters, Sri Lanka as a host was not even discussed.

