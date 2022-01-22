Alpine skiing-Ryding wins Kitzbuehel slalom in British first
Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 19:15 IST
Dave Ryding won the Kitzbuehel men's slalom on Saturday in a first for a British skier in the 55-year-history of the Alpine skiing World Cup.
Norway's Lucas Braathen and Henrik Kristoffersen were second and third respectively.
