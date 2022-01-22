Left Menu

Ind vs WI: ODIs to be played in Ahmedabad, T20Is to go ahead in Kolkata

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced a change in venues for the upcoming West Indies' Tour of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 21:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"The decision to limit the series to two venues instead of six as originally announced has been done to mitigate biosecurity risks by cutting down on travel and movement of the teams, match officials, broadcasters, and other stakeholders," stated an official BCCI release. On January 19, ANI had reported that the upcoming series between India and West Indies will be played across just two venues -- Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

The series will kick start on February 6 and will end on February 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

