Left Menu

COVID-hit Comoros without goalkeeper at African Cup

Comoros will be without a goalkeeper to take on Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations after the team was hit by a wave of COVID-19 cases at the continental tournament.Twelve members of the Comoros delegation have tested positive for the virus, including the two remaining goalkeepers in the squad, Moyadh Ousseini and Ali Ahamada, Comoros general manager El Hadad Himidi said Saturday.

PTI | Douala | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 21:52 IST
COVID-hit Comoros without goalkeeper at African Cup
  • Country:
  • Cameroon

Comoros will be without a goalkeeper to take on Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations after the team was hit by a wave of COVID-19 cases at the continental tournament.

Twelve members of the Comoros delegation have tested positive for the virus, including the two remaining goalkeepers in the squad, Moyadh Ousseini and Ali Ahamada, Comoros general manager El Hadad Himidi said Saturday. The team's top goalie, Salim Ben Boina, is out injured.

In total, seven players and Comoros coach Amir Abdou have tested positive.

Comoros plays Cameroon on Monday in the round of 16. The tiny island nation stunned four-time African Cup champion Ghana 3-2 in Group C to claim its first victory in major tournament and squeeze through as the lowest-ranked of the third-place teams.

''We try to deal with it the best we can,'' Himidi said, adding that two physiotherapists working with the team were also positive. ''Without the coach, some major players and the two remaining goalkeepers, the situation is quite difficult.'' Comoros only played its first game as a team in 1979. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022