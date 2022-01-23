ISL: Chennaiyin showed character and effort till the end, says Bandovic

Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic was delighted to have recorded a 2-1 win over Northeast United FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Saturday. Laldanmawia Ralte helped NorthEast United take the lead in the 35th minute before Ariel Borysiuk (52') and Vladimir Koman (58') got Chennaiyin back in the game within a space of six minutes.

The 2-1 win means Chennaiyin FC have now jumped to third place from seventh, with 18 points from 12 matches. Head Coach Bandovic in the post-match press conference, talking about the match said: "It's very important three points. Very important victory after going five games without winning. So, it's important for the boys."

"We had little pressure about this game. We started the game very well and came back after conceding the goal, we showed character and effort till the end. Of course the last 15-20 minutes, they put pressure on us and they had some moments," he added. About the half-time talk with players, the coach said: "I told them there are some things that we need to change and we need to play like first 10 to 30 minutes. They corrected that in the second half. This win will give us more confidence for the next games."

Chennaiyin will next clash with Bengaluru FC on January 26. (ANI)

