Pakistan's Fatima Sana adjudged ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of 2021

Pakistan all-rounder Fatima Sana on Sunday was named as ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of 2021.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 23-01-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 16:19 IST
Fatima Sana (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Pakistan all-rounder Fatima Sana on Sunday was named as ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of 2021. Sana took 24 wickets at an average of 23.95 and she also scored 165 runs at 16.50 in 16 international matches.

20-year-old Pakistani pacer Fatima Sana impressed one and all with her all-round efforts in 2021. She became an integral part of Pakistan's ODI and T20I side owing to her wicket-taking ability as a bowler, and ability to add handy runs down the order at the same time. Apart from playing at home, Sana also toured Bangladesh, West Indies, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, and delivered impressive all-round performances everywhere. In fact, 18 of her 24 wickets in the year came in the 11 matches she played against the West Indies. Sana showed a lot of heart against the attacking West Indies batters and succeeded in keeping them at bay.

Sana has shown good power and range as a lower-order batter too. Batting at No.8, she has registered impressive scores of 28*, 22*, and 17* against strong sides like West Indies, South Africa, and Zimbabwe respectively. Sana's most memorable performance was witnessed in the Caribbean in July as she claimed her maiden five-for in ODIs and also played an attacking knock of 28* to power Pakistan to a 22-run win (D/L Method). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

