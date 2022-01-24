28 runs in final over not enough as England defeat Windies in thriller in 2nd T20I

Akeal Hosain smashed 28 runs off the final over but it was not enough as West Indies suffered a heartbreaking one-run loss against England in the second T20I of the five-match series here at the Kensington Oval. With this win, the five-match series is levelled at 1-1. The third T20I will be played on Tuesday.

Chasing 172, West Indies kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and it was just Romario Shephard and Akeal Hosein who showed some spark with the bat. Hosein smashed 44 runs off just 16 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes. However, in the end, it did not prove enough as England registered a one-run win. For the visitors, Moeen Ali returned with three wickets while Adil Rashid scalped two.

Earlier, Jason Roy and Moeen Ali scored 45 and 31 as England posted 171/8 in the allotted twenty overs. Chris Jordon also played a 27-run cameo to take the three Lions past the 170-run mark. For West Indies, Jason Holder and Fabien Allen took two wickets each.

Brief Scores: England 171/8 (Jason Roy 45, Moeen Ali 31; Jason Holder 2-25); West Indies 170/8 (Fabien Allen 44*, Romario Shephard 44; Moeen Ali 3-24). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)