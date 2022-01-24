Death bowling is hardest job in world cricket, says Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan said that he is 'delighted' with the victory over West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series on Monday, but also feels that death bowling is the hardest job in world cricket. Akeal Hosein smashed 28 runs off the final over but it was not enough as West Indies suffered a heartbreaking one-run loss against England in the second T20I of the five-match series here at the Kensington Oval.

With this win, the five-match series is levelled at 1-1. The third T20I will be played on Tuesday. "Delighted! Even in the last quarter of the game, with an inexperienced international bowler, I thought we did well. With experience, he (Mahmood) will get better. I thought we adapted better to the conditions today. The tracks here aren't those where you can get a fluid tempo to the innings. It was a conscious idea (for the batters to spend some time in the middle)," said Morgan in a post-match presentation.

"Every team in the world is trying to get better at it (death bowling). It's the hardest job in world cricket. At the end, the ball did skid on. We need to find better ways to execute. Majority of our plans today was to bowl yorkers, we just got it wrong," he added. Chasing 172, West Indies kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and it was just Romario Shephard and Akeal Hosein who showed some spark with the bat. Hosein smashed 44 runs off just 16 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes.

However, in the end, it did not prove enough as England registered a one-run win. For the visitors, Moeen Ali returned with three wickets while Adil Rashid scalped two. (ANI)