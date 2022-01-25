Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra, Vandana Kataria, Brahmanand Sankhwalkar to be conferred with Padma Shri on Republic Day

On the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, the Centre announced that the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be conferred with the Padma Shri.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 21:38 IST
Neeraj Chopra, Vandana Kataria, Brahmanand Sankhwalkar to be conferred with Padma Shri on Republic Day
Neeraj Chopra (Photo: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
Vandana Kataria who was part of the Indian women's hockey team which finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics will also be conferred with the Padma Shri award.

Padma Shri will also be been conferred on Brahmanand Sankhwalkar who is a former Indian footballer and a captain. He played as a goalkeeper in the team. Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil, and Faisal Ali Dar, a former international martial arts champion are among others who will be conferred with the Padma Shri.

The Padma Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

