Left Menu

Param Vishisht Seva Medal and Padma Shri for Olympic champion Subedar Neeraj Chopra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 23:21 IST
Param Vishisht Seva Medal and Padma Shri for Olympic champion Subedar Neeraj Chopra
  • Country:
  • India

Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who created history last year by winning India's first athletics gold medal in Olympics, was awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal and fourth highest civilian honour Padma Shri on Tuesday.

Chopra, a Subedar with the 4 Rajputana Rifles in the Indian Army, had produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the javelin throw finals at Tokyo Olympics in August 2021 to win the gold medal.

In a Twitter post, Chopra said he is humbled and honoured to know that he has been named as a recipient of the Padma Shri award and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal. ''I thank you all for your good wishes and blessings and will continue to work hard to do my best for the nation,'' he noted.

Chopra thanked people for their wishes and support.

''I will keep working hard and I will keep trying to perform in a similar manner for our country,'' he said.

The Indian Army on Tuesday released a ''list of Army personnel awarded for their gallantry and distinguished service on the occasion of Republic Day 2022''. Along with Chopra, 18 other serving and retired personnel of the Indian Army have been awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal.

Later during the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released the list of persons who have won the Padma Shri award this year.

Chopra has been awarded Padma Shri, the MHA noted.

Chopra was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2018 and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) in 2020 for his excellence in sports.

Chopra was enrolled into the 4 Rajputana Rifles as a Naib Subedar on May 15, 2016.

After joining the Army, he was selected for training at the 'Mission Olympics Wing' as well as at the Army Sports Institute, Pune.

The Mission Olympics Wing is an initiative by the Indian Army to identify and train promising sportspersons in 11 disciplines for various national and international competitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022