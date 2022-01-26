Left Menu

Achraf Hakimi is best right-back in world, says Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe was all praise for his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Achraf Hakimi after the latter's heroics helped Morocco in reaching the AFCON quarter-finals on Tuesday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 26-01-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 18:54 IST
Morocco football player Achraf Hakimi (Photo: Twitter/Achraf Hakimi). Image Credit: ANI
Kylian Mbappe was all praise for his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Achraf Hakimi after the latter's heroics helped Morocco in reaching the AFCON quarter-finals on Tuesday. The PSG right-back was his country's match-winner in their 2-1 Round of 16 victory against Malawi.

Just as he did a week ago against Gabon (2-2), the Rouge-et-Bleu right-back scored a sublime free-kick, his sixth international goal, and earned himself the man of the match honours. "ACHRAF HAKIMI. BEST RB IN THE WORLD. GOOD NIGHT GUYS," Kylian Mbappe tweeted. To which Hakimi replied: "Je t'aime."

In the quarter-final, former Paris Saint-Germain coach Vahid Halilhodzic and his team will face either Cote d'Ivoire or Egypt in Yaounde on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

