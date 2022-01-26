Achraf Hakimi is best right-back in world, says Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe was all praise for his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Achraf Hakimi after the latter's heroics helped Morocco in reaching the AFCON quarter-finals on Tuesday. The PSG right-back was his country's match-winner in their 2-1 Round of 16 victory against Malawi.

Just as he did a week ago against Gabon (2-2), the Rouge-et-Bleu right-back scored a sublime free-kick, his sixth international goal, and earned himself the man of the match honours. "ACHRAF HAKIMI. BEST RB IN THE WORLD. GOOD NIGHT GUYS," Kylian Mbappe tweeted. To which Hakimi replied: "Je t'aime."

In the quarter-final, former Paris Saint-Germain coach Vahid Halilhodzic and his team will face either Cote d'Ivoire or Egypt in Yaounde on Sunday. (ANI)

