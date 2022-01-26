HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day 10

Highlights of the 10th day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday: * Medvedev battles back from two sets down to beat Auger-Aliassime in thriller

Top seed Daniil Medvedev battled back from two sets down and saved a match point against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the Australian Open semi-finals with a 6-7(4) 3-6 7-6(2) 7-5 6-4 victory. The 25-year-old Russian had his back firmly up against the wall for much of an absorbing contest as Auger-Aliassime produced some stunning tennis on Rod Laver Arena.

* Tsitsipas dances into Australian Open semis with Sinner thrashing After a phenomenal performance against Jannik Sinner, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas feels as though he is in the zone to produce something special at the 2022 Australian Open.

The fourth seed credited his 6-3 6-4 6-2 defeat of the Italian in just over two hours on Rod Laver Arena to adopting a more humble approach to tennis after some setbacks. *Swiatek controls emotions to outlast Kanepi and book semis spot

Iga Swiatek, the 2020 French Open winner, managed to temper her frustrations and rally from a set and a break down in brutal heat to overpower Estonian Kaia Kanepi 4-6 7-6(2) 6-3 to reach her first Australian Open semi-final. Poland's Swiatek will next meet 27th-seeded American Danielle Collins for a place in Saturday's final.

* Collins ends Cornet run to reach Australian Open semi-finals Collins was in a world of pain a year ago but the American is now hopeful her best tennis lies ahead of her as she bids to break new ground at the Australian Open.

Collins ended Alize Cornet's dream run with a 7-5 6-1 win, reaching her second semi-final at Melbourne Park, three years after her first. (Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

