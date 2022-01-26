Australian Open: Medvedev rallies to overcome Felix scare in five-set thriller, sets SF clash against Tsitsipas

Left Menu

Two sets down, the world number two Daniil Medvedev looked down and out at the Australian Open, but the Russian battled back to conquer the resistance of Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the semi-finals in Melbourne.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-01-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 20:01 IST
Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev after the match (Photo: Twitter/Australian Open). Image Credit: ANI
Two sets down, the world number two Daniil Medvedev looked down and out at the Australian Open, but the Russian battled back to conquer the resistance of Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the semi-finals in Melbourne. Under the lights on Rod Laver Arena, the Russian rallied from two-sets-to-love down for just the second time in his career, overcoming the Canadian 6-7(4), 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-5, 6-4 in four hours and 41 minutes in a Melbourne thriller. The second-seeded also saved one match point against the Canadian in an epic AO clash.

With his victory, Medvedev, who fired 49 winners in the match, has kept alive his title chances as he aims to win his second major trophy, having triumphed at the US Open in September. The World No. 2 will next face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last four after the Greek defeated 11th seed Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. "I was not playing my best and Felix was playing unbelievably," Medvedev said in his on-court interview.

"[He was] serving unbelievably, he was all over me. I did not really know what to do, but I told myself, I am going to make him work and fight until the last point. I managed to raise my level. When they closed the roof I felt the momentum change, that I could hit through the court better," he added. (ANI)

