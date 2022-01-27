Left Menu

Tennis-Barty takes down Keys to reach Australian Open final

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 27-01-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 15:30 IST
Ash Barty Image Credit: ANI
World number one Ash Barty took just over an hour to defeat American Madison Keys 6-1 6-3 in the Australian Open semi-final on Thursday, continuing her remarkable run during the past fortnight in Melbourne.

The reigning Wimbledon champion is yet to drop a set in the major and has lost just 21 games in six matches. Victory in Saturday's final would make Barty the first local to win the Australian Open since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

Barty, who is the first Australian to reach a final at home since Lleyton Hewitt in 2005, will play either seventh seed Iga Swiatek or 27th seed Danielle Collins in the decider.

© Copyright 2022