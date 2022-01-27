Spotlight on Chima as Jamshedpur take on Goa

Bolstered by the signing of striker Daniel Chima Chukwu, in-form Jamshedpur FC will look to continue their push for a place at the top of the table when they take on FC Goa in the Indian Super League here on Friday.

Jamshedpur are placed third in the table with 19 points from 11 games, one adrift of Kerala Blasters and league leaders Hyderabad FC, who have played a match more.

Jamshedpur boast of a very good attack with Greg Stewart at the heart of it and the likes of Jordan Murray adding steel.

The Men of Steel have now roped in Chima, who moved to Jamshedpur from SC East Bengal in the January transfer window, and the Nigerian striker will only make their attacking lineup more potent.

But for Jamshedpur, the challenge would be to get back into game mode after not playing for more than a week as two of their matches got postponed.

''It will be a difficult match for a number of reasons. Of course, we have been in quarantine for such a long time and that will be a challenge mentally and physically for the lads. ''But we have managed to train at several stages. It is what is. The other challenge is we are playing a very good side in FC Goa,'' Owen Coyle said.

Coming to FC Goa, the Derrick Pereira-coached side is winless in its last three matches and languishing at ninth place with 14 points from 13 games. The Gaurs have been inconsistent throughout the season and their bane has been leaking goals from set-pieces, an area Jamshedpur are very strong in.

''We have lacked finishing in front of the opponent's goal. We dominated games and created chances but could not finish with maximum points. That has hurt us. We need to improve in the attacking third,'' Pereira said.

