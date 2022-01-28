Left Menu

Slovenia snowboarder tests positive for virus in Beijing

28-01-2022
A snowboarder from Slovenia has tested positive for the coronavirus after landing in Beijing for the Olympics, the country's national Olympic committee said Friday.

Zan Kosir, who had been chosen as one of Slovenia's flag bearers for next Friday's opening ceremony, took a second test to confirm the result and is now in isolation.

“The Olympic team management followed the organizers' instructions and the athlete is now isolated,” the Slovenian team said.

The team added Kosir has no symptoms and is staying at a special hotel with a gym and the equipment necessary to keep training indoors.

The 37-year-old Kosir will have to self-isolate until he tests negative twice.

Kosir is one of Slovenia's most successful Winter Olympians. He won a silver and a bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Games and added another bronze four years ago at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Another Slovenian, ski team staffer member Darko Centrih, also tested positive.

Officials in China say four athletes or team members have tested positive since Jan. 4, along with 137 others associated with the Olympics. It's not clear if Kosir and Centrih are among those numbers.

