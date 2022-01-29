Left Menu

India opt to field against Bangladesh in U19 World Cup quarterfinal

India barely managed to put a playing XI in the league stage as half a dozen players were isolated after contracting COVID-10 after the opening match against South Africa.

India skipper Yash Dhull won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in the Under-19 World Cup quarterfinal, here on Saturday.

Nishant Sindhu, who had led India in the previous two matches when Dhull was ruled out due to COVID-19 infection, is missing the game after returning COVID-19 positive and is currently in isolation. India barely managed to put a playing XI in the league stage as half a dozen players were isolated after contracting COVID-10 after the opening match against South Africa. The winner of this match will take on Australia in the semifinals.

Teams: Bangladesh: Rakibul Hasan(c), Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim, Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Ripon Mondol India U19 (Playing XI): Yash Dhull(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana, Aneeshwar Gautam, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vasu Vats and Ravi Kumar.

