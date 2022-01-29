Left Menu

Soccer-Toko Ekambi double puts Cameroon into Cup of Nations semi-finals

Karl Toko Ekambi scored a double as hosts Cameroon comfortably beat lowly-ranked Gambia 2-0 in Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final to become the first side to book a place in the last four. Cameroon will meet the winner of the Sunday's quarter-final between Egypt and Morocco.

Reuters | Douala | Updated: 29-01-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 23:34 IST
  • Cameroon

Karl Toko Ekambi scored a double as hosts Cameroon comfortably beat lowly-ranked Gambia 2-0 in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final to become the first side to book a place in the last four. The two goals came in a seven-minute burst in the second half as Cameroon finally converted their superiority into goals in front of an ecstatic crowd at the Japoma Stadium.

Toko Ekambi got his first with a 50th minute header and then, in the 57th minute, snuck in behind the Gambian defence to tap home a square pass for the second. Cameroon will meet the winner of the Sunday's quarter-final between Egypt and Morocco. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

