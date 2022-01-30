Haryana Steelers battle Gujarat Giants, Dabang Delhi take on U Mumba in PKL

Haryana Steelers will bank on their consistency when they lock horns with an out-of-form Gujarat Giants in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Monday. The Steelers have been a consistent team, especially when its famed defence shone, and will fancy their chances against the Gujarat side.

Coach Manpreet Singh's Gujarat were completely outclassed in their previous encounter and will need to find fresh inspiration to save their season from spiralling downwards. Monday will also see another match between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba. Both teams go into the match after morale-boosting victories and will know the importance of a win in their road to a playoff spot. The Haryana-Gujarat match is expected to be a keenly contested one. Haryana Steelers have assembled one of the best squads in Season 8. They arguably have the best combination of cover defenders in the league in Jaideep and Mohit.

But Haryana have often failed to stamp their authority and seal victories. They have lost valuable points from winning positions which might have its effect at the end of the season. However, with three wins and a tie in their last four matches, Haryana go into the match against Gujarat Giants as the favourites.

Gujarat endured a difficult night against Delhi in their previous outing with both their raiders and defenders failing to clinch the points. They sit 11th on the points table and are short of confidence. Coach Manpreet Singh has tried multiple raiding combinations but barring Rakesh's occasional brilliance, there has been nothing noteworthy. Pardeep Kumar scored seven points against Delhi which should earn him another starting role.

Haryana will be buoyed by the emergence of Rohit Gulia and Vinay as backup raiders. They have supported captain Vikash Kandola with their speed and agility. The trio will pose a great threat to Gujarat's stuttering defence. Gujarat's experienced defence, including the cover combination of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar, has often struggled against pacy raiders which should give Haryana coach Rakesh Kumar the confidence to unleash an attacking strategy. On form, Haryana are much ahead but Gujarat's desperation for a win could bring out the best from their seasoned stars.

In the second match, Naveen Kumar is expected to make a return to the mat for Delhi after a lengthy layoff due to a knee injury. But coach Krishan Kumar Hooda will know there is no need to rush his star raider's comeback especially with his defence showing their best against Gujarat in their last outing. Krishan and Manjeet Chhillar secured High 5s in a dominant performance while Vijay continued to dazzle in the attack. In Naveen's absence, Delhi have finally developed a Plan B which will be very important for them to stay on course for another final appearance.

