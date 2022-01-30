Left Menu

Football stadium in Ladakh can help development of local talent, says AIFF Deputy General Secretary

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Deputy General Secretary Abhishek Yadav said the new football stadium in Ladakh can play a major role in helping the development of local talent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 21:28 IST
Football stadium in Ladakh can help development of local talent, says AIFF Deputy General Secretary
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Deputy General Secretary Abhishek Yadav said the new football stadium in Ladakh can play a major role in helping the development of local talent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that an open synthetic track and astro-turf football stadium will be built in Ladakh.

The stadium is being built at a height of more than 10,000 feet and its construction is going to be completed soon. "The new football stadium in Ladakh can play a vital role in helping the development of local talent which in turn will benefit Indian Football," AIFF quoted Abhishek Yadav as saying.

"The AIFF scouting team looks forward to engaging, and utilising the facilities for scouting, and even National Team training in the future," "The AIFF remains grateful to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and honourable Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur for all the support," he added.

Also, PM Modi said that such infrastructure will also bring great opportunities in the field of sports, tourism and employment. "Whenever such a big sports infrastructure comes up, it brings great opportunities to the youth of the country. Alongwith such an arrangement, movement of people from all over the country takes place, tourism gets promoted and many employment opportunities are created. The stadium will also benefit many of our youth in Ladakh," said PM Modi while addressing the nation on 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022