Soccer-Salah stars as Egypt come from behind to reach semis

Morocco went ahead in the seventh minute from a penalty converted by Sofiane Boufal but Egypt came storming back as they dominated the game with Salah scoring in the 53rd minute. The Liverpool forward then turned provider to set up Mahmoud Trezeguet for the winner 10 minutes into extra time. Egypt now meet hosts Cameroon in the semi-final in Yaounde on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 23:21 IST
Mohamed Salah scored an equaliser and created the winner as Egypt came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 after extra time in their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Sunday.

The Liverpool forward then turned provider to set up Mahmoud Trezeguet for the winner 10 minutes into extra time. Egypt now meet hosts Cameroon in the semi-final in Yaounde on Thursday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

