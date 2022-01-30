Soccer-Salah stars as Egypt come from behind to reach semis
Morocco went ahead in the seventh minute from a penalty converted by Sofiane Boufal but Egypt came storming back as they dominated the game with Salah scoring in the 53rd minute. The Liverpool forward then turned provider to set up Mahmoud Trezeguet for the winner 10 minutes into extra time. Egypt now meet hosts Cameroon in the semi-final in Yaounde on Thursday.
