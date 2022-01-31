Left Menu

Mason Greenwood arrested after girlfriend accuses him of rape, physical abuse

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been arrested after his girlfriend accused him of rape and physical abuse.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 31-01-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 09:56 IST
Mason Greenwood (Photo/ Mason Greenwood's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been arrested after his girlfriend accused him of rape and physical abuse. The allegations were released on social media on Sunday and included video, photographs, and a voice note claimed to be a conversation between Greenwood and the woman.

"Greater Manchester Police was made aware earlier today (Sunday January 30) of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement as per Sky Sports. "An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing," stated further.

Earlier on Sunday, Manchester United had announced that Greenwood would not return to training or play any matches "until further notice" after he was accused. The statement in full reads: "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media."We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established."

"Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

