Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Emotional Nadal finds the fire for his greatest comeback; Chinese superfan counts down to Winter Olympics and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Emotional Nadal finds the fire for his greatest comeback

An exhausted and emotionally drained Rafa Nadal walked gingerly towards an exercise mat in the players' gym at the Australian Open and collapsed on it in a heap. Hardly surprising given the 35-year-old had just spent five hours and 24 minutes on the Rod Laver Arena court, bathed in sweat, rallying from two sets down to edge out world number two Daniil Medvedev - an opponent 10 years younger.

Chinese superfan counts down to Winter Olympics

Beijinger Zhang Wenquan is looking forward to this week's Winter Olympics more than most residents of the Chinese capital. Zhang, who works in logistics for a construction company, is obsessed with the Olympics and has been collecting memorabilia from around the world for 20 years.

Tennis-Nadal pulls off comeback for the ages to claim Grand Slam record

Rafa Nadal roared back from two sets down to edge Daniil Medvedev in a classic Australian Open final and claim a record 21st Grand Slam title only months after fearing his glorious career might be over. With Novak Djokovic forced out by deportation and Roger Federer recovering from knee surgery, the Spanish great is now one major title clear of his 'Big Three' rivals after surviving the 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 thriller at Rod Laver Arena.

Coach: LeBron James out 'as long as the swelling is there'

Lakers superstar LeBron James returned to Los Angeles to begin treatment on his left knee, coach Frank Vogel said Sunday. Vogel said an MRI on James' knee revealed "general swelling."

Tennis-Dreams dashed, Medvedev laments the loss of the crowd

As Daniil Medvedev began to absorb the reality of the most testing loss of his career, the Russian was crestfallen over the lack of support he received in the Australian Open final. For half of the decider against Rafael Nadal, Medvedev appeared to have a second Grand Slam title on his racquet as he blasted winners from the baseline past the ageing champion.

Smarter Knicks turn focus toward struggling Kings

RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks said he and his teammates can learn from their wire-to-wire loss to the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in their most recent outing. "They just had a different intensity in the fourth that we weren't able to match," Barrett said Friday's 123-108 loss in Milwaukee. "But it's good (for) a team like us, watching the defending champs, to see how they raised their level, especially in that fourth quarter. We know what we have to do to ... get to that level."

Soccer-Manchester Utd suspend Greenwood following assault accusation

Manchester United suspended footballer Mason Greenwood on Sunday, a move that followed accusations online that the 20-year-old player had assaulted a woman. In an initial statement on Sunday, the club said it was "aware of images and allegations circulating on social media," saying it would not comment further until the facts had been established, and adding:

Soccer-Canada beat United States 2-0 in World Cup qualifier

Canada struck early and again late on to defeat the U.S. men's national team 2-0 on Sunday to remain unbeaten and extend their lead in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers. Canada collected a goal kick from U.S. keeper Matt Turner in the seventh minute and Jonathan David set up Cyle Larin, who raced forward and fired in past a diving Turner, sending the fans at Tim Hortons Field into a frenzy.

Olympics-Russian biathlete Vasnetsova to miss Beijing with COVID

Russian biathlete Valeria Vasnetsova will miss the Beijing Olympics that begin this week after twice testing positive for COVID-19 and is expected to be replaced by Evgenia Burtasova, the Russian Biathlon Union said. Vasnetsova, 24, is currently in quarantine in Beijing.

China reports 37 new COVID-19 cases among Olympic personnel

China detected 37 new cases of COVID-19 among people linked to the Olympic Games on Sunday, up from 34 a day earlier, the organizing committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games said. Twenty-eight of the new cases were people who tested positive after arriving at the airport, including eight athletes or team officials due to take part in the Feb. 4-21 Games, organizers said on Monday in a notice on the Games' website.

