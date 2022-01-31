Left Menu

India squad arrives in Ahmedabad for ODIs against West Indies

Members of the Indian cricket team have arrived here for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies beginning on February 6.All players entered the bio bubble between Sunday and Monday. Fresh from their home T20 series win against England, West Indies squad will land here later in the week.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-01-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:24 IST
India squad arrives in Ahmedabad for ODIs against West Indies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Indian cricket team have arrived here for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies beginning on February 6.

All players entered the bio bubble between Sunday and Monday. ''They will undergo a three day quarantine,'' a BCCI official told PTI.

The series will be the first for Rohit Sharma as white-ball captain of the side. He could not travel to South Africa due to a hamstring injury.

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had posted photo of his departure for Ahmedabad on Saturday. He was sitting in the aircraft alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has made a comeback into the team while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has received a maiden call up. Due to COVID-19 threat, the BCCI reduced the venues of three ODIs and as many T20s to two. The three T20s will be played in Kolkata. Fresh from their home T20 series win against England, West Indies squad will land here later in the week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022