Soccer-Poland appoint former Legia coach Michniewicz as manager

Poland have named former Legia Warsaw coach Czeslaw Michniewicz as their new manager after parting ways with Portugal's Paulo Sousa, the Polish Football Association said on Monday.

Sousa had asked to be relieved of his duties https://www.reuters.com/article/soccer-poland-sousa-idINL1N2TE1RA in late December after less than a year in charge and paid his release clause so he could accept an offer to manage Brazilian club Flamengo. Michniewicz has signed a deal until the end of 2022, with an option to extend, and will take charge of Poland's World Cup playoffs against Russia in March.

"The situation we found ourselves in at the turn of the year was really difficult. We were without both a manager and staff that was responsible for the national team," President of the Polish FA Cezary Kulesza said in a statement. "Coach Michniewicz convinced me with his concrete plan. Our main goal are the playoffs and, what we both believe in, qualification to the World Cup in Qatar."

Former Ukraine international Andriy Shevchenko was also linked to the job, however, local media reported that he was taken out of the running due to contractual obligations with Italian Serie A club Genoa, who sacked him earlier this month. "Today my dreams are coming true. I am very touched," Michniewicz, who recently coached the Poland Under-21 team, told a news conference.

"We have been negotiating with President Kulesza for a long time, I was informed from the beginning that there were talks with other candidates. However, I conducted my analysis and preparations for the game against Russia. "First of all I will try to meet, as soon as possible, the most important players who form the core of this team... Already this week I am meeting with our captain Robert Lewandowski."

Michniewicz managed nine Polish clubs before he was named the Poland Under-21 coach in 2017. He helped them qualify for the 2019 European Under-21 Championship, becoming the first manager to do so in 25 years. Michniewicz left the national team duty in 2020 to take over Polish top-flight club Legia, guiding them to a record 15th Polish championship title in 2021 and the group stage of the Europa League.

He was sacked in October following four consecutive defeats in the league, which left Legia 15th in the standings, one place above the relegation zone.

