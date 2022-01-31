Soccer-Transfer deadline day deals

Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (times GMT): 1523 LYON SIGN MIDFIELDERS NDOMBELE, FAIVRE

Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais have signed France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on loan from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season, with an option to make the deal permanent. Lyon said they paid a loan fee of 1.42 million euros ($1.59 million) for Ndombele, who returns to the club after leaving in 2019.

The French club have also signed Romain Faivre on a contract through June 2026 from Brest. The deal is worth 15 million euros, with a further 2 million euros in add-ons and a 15% sell-on clause on any future transfer. 1511 JUVENTUS SIGN DEFENDER GATTI

Italian club Juventus have signed defender Federico Gatti from second-tier Frosinone on a deal until June 2026, though the 23-year-old will stay at Frosinone on loan until the end of this season. 1505 ATALANTA SIGN ROMANIA WINGER MIHAILA ON LOAN

Serie A club Atalanta have signed Romania winger Valentin Mihaila from Parma on loan with an option to make the deal permanent. The 21-year-old had four goals in 17 appearances for Parma and has played five times for the Romania national team.

1403 MAN CITY SIGN FORWARD ALVAREZ FROM RIVER PLATE Premier League champions Manchester City have signed Argentina forward Julian Alvarez from River Plate on a five-and-a-half-year deal. He will remain with River on loan at least until July.

Argentine newspaper Ole reported that City will pay River $26 million dollars for Alvarez, making him the Argentine club's most expensive sale since Javier Saviola moved to Barcelona in 2001. 1102 BURNLEY SIGN FORWARD WEGHORST

Premier League club Burnley have signed Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst from Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg on a three-and-a-half-year contract. British media reported the deal was worth 12 million pounds ($16.12 million). 0820 FREE AGENT ERIKSEN JOINS BRENTFORD

Brentford have signed Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen until the end of the Premier League season. Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest in a European Championship match against Finland in June. "I can't wait to get started and hopefully I'll see you all very soon," Eriksen said in a video on Twitter.

($1 = 0.7443 pounds) ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond and Christian Radnedge)

